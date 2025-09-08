Chennai: Three held in separate cases for possession of narcotics

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three persons in separate cases for possession of narcotic substances. Acting on a tip-off on the movement of narcotic substances in JJ Nagar police limits, a police team coordinating with the anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) apprehended Anish (27) and Rishikesh (26) at Nakkeeran Road, Mogappair (East) and seized 25 grams of OG ganja from them.

In another case, Saravanaraj (55) of Bengaluru was arrested by the Anna Salai police for smuggling and supplying methamphetamine to drug dealers in Chennai.

Police said the arrest is a follow-up to a case in which a television supporting actress, Esther alias Meena, was first apprehended in November 2024. Saravanaraj was produced before a magistrate court in Chennai and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigations are underway to find others who are part of the network.