Chennai: Three held in Nolambur with heroin cache

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested three men for possessing 90 grams of heroin in Nolambur.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) intensified surveillance across Chennai and received a tip-off about drug movement within the Nolambur police limits. ANIU personnel then coordinated with local officers to track the suspects.

A Nolambur police team positioned near a newly constructed bridge on Chanakyan Nagar Cross Street intercepted a man behaving suspiciously. During questioning and a subsequent search, he was found carrying heroin. The accused, identified as Rajeev (21) of Murshidabad, West Bengal, was arrested, and a case was registered.

Based on his confession, police traced two more suspects — Mohammed Rubal (32) of Nisadola in Bihar and Firoj (27), also from Murshidabad. Both were detained shortly afterward. In total, officers seized 90 grams of heroin and three mobile phones. Investigators said the trio had been living at a nearby construction site where they worked as labourers and had sourced the heroin from West Bengal. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.