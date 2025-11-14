Chennai: Three-day workshops on drone operating, baking with millets

CHENNAI: State-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN) will conduct two workshops on drone operations and baking millet confectionery.

The EDII-TN director stated that the 'Media Drone Operations' workshop will be at its Guindy campus from November 18 to 20. Both technical and creative modules will be covered in the programme.

Lessons on drone technology, cinematography techniques, aerial photography overview, FPV cinematography, and flight regulations and safety under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will be imparted to students wishing to participate.

Media drone pilots will have career opportunities in 10 sectors, including film and television production, social media content creation, and documentary and wildlife filmmaking, the director said.

Similarly, from November 25 to 27, the workshop on millet baked goods will be held at the Guindy campus.

The students can learn about the availability of millets and how they can be used for biscuits, sponge cakes, plain cakes, brownies and varieties of bread. The module will focus on millet varieties like kambu (pearl millet), karuppu kavuni (black rice), ragi (finger millet), thinai (foxtail millet), cholam (maize) and whole wheat.

It will also provide information on the government subsidy loan schemes during the training period. Candidates were also advised to visit www.editn.in to get registered for the two training programmes.