Chennai: Third sinkhole in 5 yrs in Pulianthope worries residents, motorists

On being alerted, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials barricaded the area to prevent accidents and initiated rectification work.

Locals said that the layer beneath the road had eroded as a 1,200-mm diameter sewage pipeline runs below the affected stretch. According to residents, sewage from Purasawalkam and Kellys is pumped to the old sewage pumping station on Perambur Barracks Road through the pipeline, which is around 50 years old. They said that deterioration of the pipeline over the years could have resulted in soil erosion and the subsequent collapse of the road.