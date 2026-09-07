Burst in the main distribution pipeline burst causes massive sinkhole on GNT Road at Puzhal

CHENNAI: A massive sinkhole measuring approximately four meters in depth, six meters in length, and three meters in width formed in the middle of the Grant Northern Trunk Road near the Puzhal Cycle Shop area on Monday (September 7) early morning.
Following the burst in the 1200 mm diameter central main pipeline. The pipeline carries water from the 300 MLD capacity treatment plant in Puzhal to the northern parts of Chennai.
The cave-in caused widespread panic and severe traffic gridlock across the locality.
As a result, the CMWSSB has temporarily suspended the drinking water supply across several parts of northern Chennai.
Affected regions include the Tondiarpet zone, alongside Moolakadai, areas opposite the Perambur Railway Station, and Kannigapuram under the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone.
According to locals, the cave-in occurred during the early hours of Monday after the high-pressure, 1200 mm diameter central water main pipeline running beneath the highway ruptured.
The force of the water rapidly eroded the underlying soil and caused adjacent service lanes to crack.
N Nijanthan, a resident of Puzhal, said, "Daily commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders and heavy vehicle operators, suffered as key arterial stretches collapsed. Residents noted that a similar pipeline burst happened a few months back in the locality. Due to the aging pipeline, CMWSSB has to rectify the issue immediately and ensure safety."
Upon hearing about the incident, officials immediately rushed to the spot to evaluate the damaged area, while traffic police erected barricades to prevent inconvenience to the public and motorists.
An official press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated that pumping operations from the 300 MLD capacity Puzhal Water Treatment Plant were suspended immediately following the leak.
Excavation is currently underway at the site to extract the ruptured section and lay a new main pipeline on a war footing, in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local police.
Road excavation works underway at the spot , replacing the damaged main pipe with a new pipeline.
“Consequently, the drinking water supply will be interrupted in all areas under the Tondiarpet zone that receive water through the Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi distribution stations, as well as in Moolakadai, Ward 71 (opposite Perambur Railway Station), and Kannigapuram under the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone that receive water via the Vyasarpadi distribution station,” added the release.
To mitigate the water disruption, CMWSSB has deployed additional mobile water tankers to deliver uninterrupted water supplies to local residents until main-line distribution is fully restored.
The contractors involved in the repair work at the site, said, “the works are expected to be completed in three days.”