Burst in the main distribution pipeline burst causes massive sinkhole on GNT Road at Puzhal

Following the burst in the 1200 mm diameter central main pipeline. The pipeline carries water from the 300 MLD capacity treatment plant in Puzhal to the northern parts of Chennai.

The cave-in caused widespread panic and severe traffic gridlock across the locality.

As a result, the CMWSSB has temporarily suspended the drinking water supply across several parts of northern Chennai.

Affected regions include the Tondiarpet zone, alongside Moolakadai, areas opposite the Perambur Railway Station, and Kannigapuram under the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone.