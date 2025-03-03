Chennai theatre charges excess fare for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, told to pay 75 times ticket charge

CHENNAI: A theatre in Chennai, which charged a viewer more than the government-mandated fare for a ticket for a Rajinikanth film, was directed to pay compensation of Rs 12,000 by a consumer panel. The amount that the commission slapped on the theatre works out to a whopping 75 times the ticket fare it charged in 2021.

G Devarajan, a Chennai-based social activist, had pre-booked a ticket for Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe’ on October 30, 2021, ahead of the film’s release on November 4. He had booked the ticket in the Casino Theatre in the city through Ticket New, an online ticketing platform.

The theatre charged him Rs 159.50 for the ticket, exceeding the government-mandated fare. Devarajan subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Consumer Grievance Commissioner (North), alleging unfair pricing practice by the theatre.

The North Chennai Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission chairperson S Rajeshwari concluded the hearing on November 25, 2024, and ruled in favour of the activist. In the order, the commission stated that the theatre’s overcharging and poor service violated consumer rights, warranting compensation.

It then directed Casino Theatre to compensate Devarajan Rs 12,000 for mental distress, deficient service, and legal costs, along with 9 per cent annual interest on the amount.

“This verdict reinforces that businesses cannot exploit patrons,” Devarajan remarked.

While it is not yet clear if the theatre management would appeal the verdict, this is yet another case that shows the growing vigilance among consumers against unfair trade practices, including pricing.