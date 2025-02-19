Chennai: Teen, girlfriend held for snatching woman’s iPhone

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend were arrested for allegedly snatching an expensive phone from a woman on Kodambakkam High Road. Officials said the teenager has nearly two dozen criminal cases against him right from his juvenile days.

The incident happened on February 5, when the complainant, Asha Pame, a 24-year-old woman hailing from Manipur who is now working in the city, was walking along Kodambakkam High Road. As she was walking towards her workplace, two people on a two-wheeler snatched her phone and escaped from there.

Based on a complaint by Pame, the Kumaran Nagar Police registered a case and began investigations. After perusing the CCTV footage, a police team found that the accused youths had trailed the victim before snatching her iPhone.

The officials then zeroed in on the suspects, identified as D Surya (19) of Maduravoyal and his girlfriend, M Suchitra (20) of Kovilpathagai near Avadi. The police then tracked and arrested the teenager and the girl, and recovered the stolen iPhone. They also seized the two-wheeler that the accused used during the snatching.

Police said Suyra is a serial offender and has over 20 criminal cases against him from his juvenile delinquent days. Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.