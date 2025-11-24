Chennai techie steals co-workers' phone, arrested

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old staff member at an IT firm was arrested by the Thoraipakkam police for stealing mobile phones from the employees' lockers at the company's office.

The police said that the accused had a history of similar behaviour at a previous workplace, too.

The Thoraipakkam police began investigations based on a complaint from K Rohan (27) of Manali. Rohan works at a medical billing firm at the Thoraipakkam IT park.

Employees working certain projects are required to store their phones in a locker before logging in to the system at the firm, the complainant said. On November 19, Rohan returned from work and checked the locker to find that his iPhone was missing, as were two other phones belonging to his co-workers.

Based on investigations, the police have arrested their co-worker, Vijayakumar (23), on Saturday (November 22) and recovered the stolen phones from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.