Chennai: Techie leaps into Adyar river due to work stress; rescued

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old software engineer jumped into the Adyar river from Kotturpuram bridge late Sunday night, allegedly due to work-related stress.

Fortunately, he was rescued in time, police said. The victim, a resident of Saidapet, worked at a private software firm in the city. Probe revealed that the techie was under immense stress after a departmental change at his workplace.

On Sunday night, he parked his two-wheeler on the bridge and then suddenly leapt off the bridge into the river. Motorists who witnessed the incident alerted the police control room. The police personnel, along with fire tenders, rushed to the scene and launched a search operation.

They rescued the injured techie who was lying by the riverbank. He was moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police alerted his family members.

(Assistance for those experiencing suicidal thoughts is available through Tamil Nadu's health helpline -104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)