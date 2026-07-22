Chennai: TANKER Foundation, MMM donate dialysis machines, medical aid worth Rs 30 L to Palestine

The medical aid was formally handed over today by Dr Georgi Abraham, president and founder Trustee, Latha A Kumaraswami, managing trustee and Dr Priya Haridas A, trustee, TANKER Foundation, to Palestine Ambassador Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shawesh.

Dr Abraham said, “MMM and TANKER have joined hands to reach out and help as people are dying without proper medical treatment, especially those suffering from kidney failure who lack access to dialysis and essential medical care.”