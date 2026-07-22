Chennai: TANKER Foundation, MMM donate dialysis machines, medical aid worth Rs 30 L to Palestine

CHENNAI: TANKER Foundation, in association with Madras Medical Mission (MMM), donated dialysis machines and medical consumables worth Rs 30 lakh, through the Embassy of the State of Palestine in New Delhi, to support healthcare services for the people of Palestine.
The medical aid was formally handed over today by Dr Georgi Abraham, president and founder Trustee, Latha A Kumaraswami, managing trustee and Dr Priya Haridas A, trustee, TANKER Foundation, to Palestine Ambassador Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shawesh.
Dr Abraham said, “MMM and TANKER have joined hands to reach out and help as people are dying without proper medical treatment, especially those suffering from kidney failure who lack access to dialysis and essential medical care.”
Ambassador Shawesh said that the donation would provide much-needed support to the Palestinian healthcare system and “benefit patients who are suffering due to the lack of access to life-saving medical treatment”, and expressed hope for a long-term collaboration with TANKER and MMM.
Bishop Yuhanon Mar Dimitri, Imen Mohabeddine, director of the Ambassador’s Office, and others participated in the occasion.