Chennai: Swindler arrested for cheating policewoman of over Rs 3 L

CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) arrested a man for cheating a 33-year-old policewoman by promising to marry her. He swindled her of cash and jewellery worth several lakhs.

The accused Singaravelu (36) from Dharmapuri, introduced himself as Vasanth to the policewoman, who is posted with the Kilpauk police. She has two children and is separated from her husband.

The accused began a relationship with her over the phone and, over time, visited her at her residence and began to gradually ask for money for many reasons, including business.

So far, the cop had given him Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and Rs 90,000 via an ATM card. He also allegedly took a 6-sovereign gold chain, an RC book, a Royal Enfield bike key, and other documents from her house.

Later, he began demanding another Rs 3 lakh, harassing her with inappropriate language and threats, stating he would not meet her again.

Unable to bear the mental harassment, the victim lodged a formal complaint at the Anna Nagar AWPS.

After an intensive probe, Singaravelu was arrested, and the police recovered a one-sovereign chain, a gold ring, two silver chains, two silver rings, a silver dollar, two mobile phones, Rs 3,045 in cash, and several SIM cards, all allegedly purchased with the victim's money.