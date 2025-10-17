Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Sunday pattern of suburban train services and PRS centres on October 20
The computerised passenger reservation centers in Chennai division will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm) on Monday on account of Deepavali.
CHENNAI: Chennai division of Southern Railway would function only for one shift and Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be maintained on October 20 (Monday) being national holiday, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.
Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections, added the release.
