Chennai: Sunday pattern of suburban train services and PRS centres on October 20

CHENNAI: Chennai division of Southern Railway would function only for one shift and Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be maintained on October 20 (Monday) being national holiday, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

The computerised passenger reservation centers in Chennai division will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm) on Monday on account of Deepavali.



Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections, added the release.