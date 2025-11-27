Chennai: Subways on Kamarajar Salai fail early-morning pedestrians

CHENNAI: For thousands of students and office-goers who cross the busy Kamarajar Salai every morning, the two pedestrian subways meant to ensure their safety have become symbols of civic neglect.

One subway near the University of Madras opens only after 11 am every day, long after peak-hour crowds disperse, while the other near Presidency College has remained unusable for months because of sewage stagnation.

The subway located on the junction of Kamarajar Salai and Wallajah Road was built to facilitate safer movement of pedestrians, especially, students, officer-goers and visitors to Marina Beach, is shut every morning when it is needed the most. Commuters say they have no option but to dash across the heavy traffic on Kamarajar Salai.

“The whole point of a subway is to help pedestrians cross safely. What’s the use if it opens after 11 am?” asked a student of Presidency College who uses the stretch daily.

Residents pointed out that schoolchildren, college students and office-goers are left stranded outside a locked gate every morning. “Motorists drive very fast on this road. Crossing it is risky, but we have no choice,” said a regular commuter.

A GCC official admitted that the subway had been kept closed in the mornings for nearly a year because of persistent issues such as public urination, unhygienic conditions, illegal activities and homeless people sleeping inside. “Because of these safety concerns, we opened it only after 11 am,” the official said. “Following complaints, the subway will now be opened from 7.30 am starting Wednesday.”

However, the subway was not opened until 9 am on Wednesday.

The subway connecting Presidency College and Kannagi Statue poses a different challenge. A broken sewage line has left the entire stretch flooded with foul-smelling waste water for months. Students say they walk through it holding their noses.

“During rains, the water rises and the stench becomes unbearable. Sometimes it makes us feel sick,” said a Presidency College student.

The stagnant sewage makes the floor slippery, increasing the risk of accidents. Despite repeated complaints, the subway remains in the same condition.

With both subways either inaccessible or unsafe, commuters question why civic authorities have failed to maintain two crucial pedestrian links on one of the city’s busiest roads.