Chennai: Submit applications for Manjappai Awards on or before January 15

CHENNAI: The Chennai district administration has invited applications from educational institutions and commercial establishments for receiving Manjappai Awards for their contributions to eliminate Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

The award will be given to Best 3 Schools, 3 Colleges and 3 Commercial Establishments that had implemented the ban on Single-Use Plastic (SUPs), encouraged the use of alternatives and also revived the use of traditional eco-friendly alternatives, such as the Manjappai (yellow cloth bag) and make their campus plastic free.

The first prize is Rs 10 lakh, second prize Rs 5 lakh and third prize is Rs 3 lakh. Application formats are available on the District Collectorate and TN Pollution Control Board website. Applications should be submitted before January 15.