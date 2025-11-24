Chennai: Submit applications for Manjappai Awards on or before January 15

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Nov 2025 6:36 PM IST
    Manjappai Awards 

    CHENNAI: The Chennai district administration has invited applications from educational institutions and commercial establishments for receiving Manjappai Awards for their contributions to eliminate Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

    The award will be given to Best 3 Schools, 3 Colleges and 3 Commercial Establishments that had implemented the ban on Single-Use Plastic (SUPs), encouraged the use of alternatives and also revived the use of traditional eco-friendly alternatives, such as the Manjappai (yellow cloth bag) and make their campus plastic free.

    The first prize is Rs 10 lakh, second prize Rs 5 lakh and third prize is Rs 3 lakh. Application formats are available on the District Collectorate and TN Pollution Control Board website. Applications should be submitted before January 15.

    Single-use plasticssingle-use plastic banplastic free campus
    DTNEXT Bureau

