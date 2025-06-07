Chennai: Sub-inspector arrested for aiding suspects in job racket

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a sub-inspector with the anti-terror squad in Coimbatore for allegedly aiding a now-suspended AIADMK party functionary in a job fraud scheme.

The SI, Manidhurai, has been let off on bail after an undertaking to co-operate for further investigation, police sources said.

Senthil Kumar (44), a head constable and a personal security officer to a sitting Member of Parliament (MP), in connection has already been arrested and remanded. The case stems from earlier arrests made after a brawl at the pub in Nungambakkam.

Among those detained were functionary of AIADMK IT Wing, T Prasad (33), R Ganesh Kumar (42) of Virugambakkam and G Dhanasekar (29) of Chinna Porur in Vadapalani, D.Ajayrogan (36) of Panaiyur and Nagendra Sethupathi alias Tsunami Sethupathi, 33, a history sheeter from Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram.

Subsequently, Nungambakkam police received many complaints against Prasad, who allegedly cheated several individuals by promising government jobs. A forensic examination of Prasad’s phone, and his subsequent interrogation revealed the role of Senthil and Manidhurai, after which the involvement of the cops was investigated.

Interrogation revealed that Senthil had acted as a middleman, collecting money from victims on Prasad’s behalf under the false pretence of securing government employment. Police said that Manidhurai helped Prasad avail call records and mobile tower locations of some individuals illegally, based on the request of Prasad’s associate.

The role of another policeman is also being probed, police sources said.