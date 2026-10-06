Chennai: Student gang, including five minors, chases, hacks youth to death in Mylapore

The deceased was identified as Sathyaseelan, a school drop-out who was working as an air-conditioner mechanic and lived in Velachery.

After the preliminary investigations, the police said Sathyaseelan grew up in Veerabadhran Street, Mylapore, where the murder happened. The family had shifted to Velachery four years ago. However, as he had childhood friends in the neighbourhood, the deceased used to visit Mylapore often.

On Monday night, Sathyaseelan was talking with a friend when a group surrounded them. Sensing trouble, he took to his heels, but the gang chased and attacked Sathyaseelan with weapons and fled the scene. Based on an alert, the police rushed to the scene and took the injured youth to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.