Chennai police nab 3 boys, youth in TVK man's murder

Earlier, the police had arrested five youth, all aged 20.

Sources said the minors are school students, and added that all four arrested were associated with the main accused, V Barani (20), who avenged the murders of his father and uncle.

The deceased, S Kannan (45) of Vannanthurai, was a history sheeter. He made a living by renting out cars to IT companies. After the TVK came to power, Kannan had shifted allegiance from the AIADMK to the ruling party.