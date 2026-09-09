Chennai police nab 3 boys, youth in TVK man's murder

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested four youth, including three minors, in connection with the murder of a TVK cadre and history sheeter, who was hacked to death by a gang in public view on Saturday (September 5) evening.
Earlier, the police had arrested five youth, all aged 20.
Sources said the minors are school students, and added that all four arrested were associated with the main accused, V Barani (20), who avenged the murders of his father and uncle.
The deceased, S Kannan (45) of Vannanthurai, was a history sheeter. He made a living by renting out cars to IT companies. After the TVK came to power, Kannan had shifted allegiance from the AIADMK to the ruling party.
On Saturday night, Kannan was walking along Ellaiamman Koil Street in Vannanthurai when a bike-borne gang intercepted and hacked him to death.
The brutal attack was caught on CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood.
On Sunday, the Sastri Nagar police arrested five persons V Barani (20), Rakesh (20), and Hariharan (20) from Adyar, Naresh (20) of Tiruvanmiyur, and Manikandan (20) of Kottur.
In 2009, Barani's uncle Siva was murdered by Kannan's associates, and in 2016, Barani's father, Velu was murdered in Saidapet.
Sources said Velu had murdered a history sheeter, Mangaleri Kandan, a DMK functionary, in Tiruvanmiyur market, and he was murdered in retaliation.
Following the murder, Adyar Deputy Commissioner AC Karthikeyan and Sastri Nagar inspector Rohini were transferred to vacancy reserve.