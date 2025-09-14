Chennai student among top 10 in global ACCA exam

CHENNAI: Ashank Raamanathan, a Perungudi-based student, has secured Indian Rank 2 and Global Rank 9 in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examinations by scoring 92 marks. Recognised in more than 180 countries, the ACCA qualification is among the most prestigious in finance and accounting.

He completed his training at FinChartered Academy, a South India-based institution co-founded by Shaaz Faruqui and Brian Fernandes.

Ashank said his success was made possible due to the strong support from his family and mentors. “I cannot thank my parents and friends, Adithya and Sujay, enough for their patience and support. The entire credit goes to my teachers at FinChartered Academy for their constant motivation and structured approach. Special thanks to my tutors Shaaz Faruqui and Navami Suresh for their exemplary guidance,” he said.

The academy, an Approved Learning Partner of ACCA, offers internationally recognised finance and accounting programmes and has a consistent record of producing high performers.

Faruqui described the achievement as exceptional. “Ashank’s success has made us immensely proud. Securing a global rank is a rare distinction, and we remain committed to nurturing talent and guiding more students towards such remarkable milestones,” he said.