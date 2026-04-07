Chennai: Street eateries hike prices, regulars now prefer home food

Vendors say supply has been erratic over the past few weeks, pushing many to the black market where a commercial cylinder costs up to Rs 6,000. Ayyappan, a street food vendor, said the steep rise in fuel costs has made it difficult to sustain business without increasing prices. Some vendors have also begun using domestic cylinders to avoid disruption.

Rising costs force customers to cut back



The ripple effect is being felt by college students, daily wage labourers, office-goers and travellers who rely on budget food options. With prices rising across breakfast, lunch and dinner items, many customers are cutting back on eating out.



Students staying in hostels are also changing their habits. Yoganathan P, a Presidency College student staying in a PG hostel in Triplicane, said he now prefers hostel food and eats outside only once a day. He added that idli prices have risen from Rs 10 to Rs 15 and dosa from Rs 40 to Rs 50.