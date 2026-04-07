Chennai: Street eateries hike prices, regulars now prefer home food

CHENNAI: Vendors say supply has been erratic over the past few weeks, pushing many to the black market where a commercial cylinder costs up to Rs 6,000.
Vendors say supply has been erratic over the past few weeks, pushing many to the black market where a commercial cylinder costs up to Rs 6,000. Ayyappan, a street food vendor, said the steep rise in fuel costs has made it difficult to sustain business without increasing prices. Some vendors have also begun using domestic cylinders to avoid disruption.
The ripple effect is being felt by college students, daily wage labourers, office-goers and travellers who rely on budget food options. With prices rising across breakfast, lunch and dinner items, many customers are cutting back on eating out.
Students staying in hostels are also changing their habits. Yoganathan P, a Presidency College student staying in a PG hostel in Triplicane, said he now prefers hostel food and eats outside only once a day. He added that idli prices have risen from Rs 10 to Rs 15 and dosa from Rs 40 to Rs 50.
Breakfast items have become costlier, with four idlis now priced at Rs 50, up from Rs 40. Two kal dosas or puris cost Rs 40, while pongal is now Rs 40. Lunch meals are priced at Rs 70, while brinji, tomato rice and plain biriyani cost Rs 60. Biryani is now Rs 130 and curry gravy and fish curry are priced at Rs 110. Dinner items such as two parottas or chapatis cost Rs 40.
The hike has led to a dip in customer footfall in several localities. Vineeth, a college student in Kodambakkam, said his monthly food expenses have increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. He attributed the rise to the ongoing West Asia crisis affecting fuel supply.
Not everyone sees the hike as steep. A construction worker near Kodambakkam railway station said the increase was nominal, considering the rising LPG cost.