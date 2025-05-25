Chennai: Storm water drain work in Tiruvottiyur drags on since 2021

CHENNAI: There seems to be no end to the storm water drainage (SWD) work in Tiruvottiyur, which had commenced when the AIADMK was in power in 2021. Dug-up roads, barricades and the debris – residents are fed-up!

The Greater Chennai Corporation had issued tenders to construct the SWD in various streets of Tiruvottiyur within Ward 4. “The work has been going on for the past 4 years. How much longer would this take?” said Ward Councillor R Jayaraman.

Concurring with him was a hardware shop owner at Sathyamoorthy Nagar, who added: “The contractor dug up the road at the entrance of my shop a month ago, but has left it incomplete. Not even 20% of the work is completed. I’ve incurred huge losses in my business because of this.”

Width of the road has also been reduced, which leaves no room for commuters to park their vehicles for a hot cuppa at a roadside shop. “Without parking space, who will come? Financially, I’m hit,” lamented a tea shop owner.

Smaller roads also impact traffic flow. “This road has several bus stops. Many times, traffic comes to a standstill affecting motorists,” said a regular commuter.

When contacted, the assistant engineer of GCC told DT Next that the work order was given to him only at the end of February. “The contractor has been told to complete the works within a month. Since many links are to be connected with the main drainage system, the work was delayed. We’ll work to complete it soon,” he added.