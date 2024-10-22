Chennai: Staff at parcel service firm arrested for stealing laptops from package

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was arrested by the Royapettah Police for allegedly stealing three laptops from a parcel service firm where he was employed.

The arrested youth was identified as M Ramshad of Kodungaiyur.

Police registered a case based on a complaint from M Mohammed Asif (28) of Triplicane who runs the parcel service firm.

Asif filed a police complaint after a client complained about a missing parcel which contained three laptops.

On going through CCTV footage and after investigating the staff, the police zeroed in on Ramshad. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the theft after which police recovered one of the stolen laptops and cash worth Rs 60,000, which Ramshad got by selling the remaining two devices.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.