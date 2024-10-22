Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Staff at parcel service firm arrested for stealing laptops from package

    Asif filed a police complaint after a client complained about a missing parcel which contained three laptops.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Oct 2024 1:17 PM IST
    Chennai: Staff at parcel service firm arrested for stealing laptops from package
    X

    Representative image of a person arrested 

    CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was arrested by the Royapettah Police for allegedly stealing three laptops from a parcel service firm where he was employed.

    The arrested youth was identified as M Ramshad of Kodungaiyur.

    Police registered a case based on a complaint from M Mohammed Asif (28) of Triplicane who runs the parcel service firm.

    Asif filed a police complaint after a client complained about a missing parcel which contained three laptops.

    On going through CCTV footage and after investigating the staff, the police zeroed in on Ramshad. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the theft after which police recovered one of the stolen laptops and cash worth Rs 60,000, which Ramshad got by selling the remaining two devices.

    He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Chennai youthLaptop Theftarrest
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick