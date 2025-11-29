Chennai: Special sub-inspector attempts suicide by slitting throat

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) attempted suicide by slitting his throat at his house in Sithalapakkam on Thursday morning.

The officer, Babu, is a resident of CPOA Colony in Sithalapakkam near Pallikaranai. He has been serving in the Tamil Nadu Police Department and was most recently posted at the Chennai City Police Control Room. Due to health issues, Babu had been on medical leave since November 18.

Inquiry revealed that Babu and his wife had a heated argument over family issues in the wee hours of Thursday. In a fit of anger, Babu reportedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and slit his throat before collapsing in a pool of blood.

His mother, who witnessed the shocking incident, immediately alerted Babu's elder brother Raja, who lives on the upper floor of the same house. Babu was rushed to the Tambaram GH and was admitted to the ICU.

On information, the Perumbakkam police visited the spot and registered a case. Police are investigating whether the suicide attempt was because of domestic issues or if work-related stress also played a role.