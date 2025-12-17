Chennai: Six artists reflect on transformation at InKo Centre

InKo Centre presents Of Being and Becoming, an exhibition in association with Maji Gallery, curated by Supriya Menon Meneghetti and featuring works by six artists. The exhibition is on view until December 31 at The Gallery, InKo Centre.

The participating artists are Aarti Manik, Akmal Husain, Gauri Elisa, Gayatri Gamuz, Henk van Putten, and Ok Upcycling Studio. Bringing together artists from Puducherry, Auroville, and Thiruvannamalai, the exhibition spans painting, sculpture, and ceramics. Each artist shares a deeply personal narrative, reflecting on inner states and evolving perspectives. The works are not fixed statements but ongoing processes of questioning, remembering, and remaking.

Curator Supriya Menon Meneghetti explains the idea behind the exhibition: “To be is to exist, a state of presence. To become is to change, a process of transformation, movement, and growth. A tree remains a tree, whether in its earliest sprout or in its oldest form. Yet it is never the same, always becoming. So too are we, shaped by time, context, and transition.”

More than a collection of objects, the exhibition is a reimagining of Madras. “Like the artists themselves, the city is in a constant state of becoming, inviting viewers to see it anew as a place of origin, passage, and possibility,” she adds.