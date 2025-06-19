Chennai set to celebrate World Music Day with street performances

CHENNAI: As part of World Music Day celebrations, the music collective ‘On The Streets’ is hosting a week-long musical extravaganza across Chennai. On June 19, a special outreach programme titled ‘Melodies for the Heart’ will take music to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, bringing joy and comfort to children battling terminal illness through live performances. On Friday, the Pedestrian Plaza at Pondy Bazaar will come alive with an immersive art and music experience titled ‘Artum Pattum’. Invited artists will create live sketches and paintings while musicians perform alongside, turning the street into a canvas of creativity.

“The celebrations will culminate on June 21 (World Music Day) with a 12-hour gig marathon from 10 am to 10 pm at the pedestrian plaza. The day will showcase a range of musical genres and styles, featuring performances by all-kids bands, classical musicians, and more. Our vision is to make Chennai the street music capital of the world. We will be officially launching Phase 1 of this initiative on June 21,” says Senthil Raj from On The Streets.