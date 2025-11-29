Chennai: Serial conman targeting elderly arrested; gold recovered

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 37-year-old habitual offender who targeted elderly people and stole their gold after diverting their attention.

Otteri police had been searching for the suspect following two similar complaints from senior citizens last week.

On Wednesday evening, Selvi (65) of Nammalvarpettai was walking along Strahans Road when the accused approached her, claiming he knew her. He struck up a conversation, saying he had once worked for her, and added that he was on his way to buy a gold chain for his wife's birthday. He then remarked that the chain she was wearing looked perfect and asked to see it. When the unsuspecting woman handed over her 16-gram chain, he diverted her attention and fled on his motorcycle.

In another incident on Tuesday, the same man stole a 4.4-gram gold ring from Balan (66), a cobbler. Balan, who slipped and fell while walking along State Bank Officers Colony 1st Street, was approached by the accused, who pretended to help him but used the opportunity to rob him.

Following investigations, police arrested the suspect, Karthik (37) of Egmore. The probe revealed that he had carried out similar cons in Madhavaram and ICF police limits. Police recovered 24.5 grams of stolen jewellery from him, including the two items reported stolen last week.

Karthik was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.