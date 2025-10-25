Chennai: Senior loses Rs 44 lakh in digital arrest, duo held

Begin typing your search...

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A bank manager and a mule account handler were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for cheating an 83-year-old city resident of several lakhs through the Digital Arrest scam.

    The city police booked a case based on a complaint from Pattabi (83) of Virugambakkam, who was cheated of Rs 44 lakh in early September.

    While two persons were arrested from Sholingur early this month, the police arrested a bank manager, Ramachandramoorthy (30) and Mohammed Mushfique (20) for handling mule bank accounts. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

