Chennai: Riddled with potholes, Pachaiyappan St safety risk for commuters, pedestrians

CHENNAI: For nearly three months, the key stretch of Pachaiyappan Street in Jafferkhanpet has been riddled with potholes, causing heavy inconvenience to motorists despite funds allotted for road repair.

Large potholes, uneven patches, and stagnant water have made daily commuting risky, especially for two-wheeler riders.

Residents lamented that repeated complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have gone unanswered, even though the street is widely used by vehicles heading towards the busy MGR Nagar market, Virugambakkam, and other neighbouring residential pockets like Choolai Pallam.

Auto driver Rajesh said, “This road has been in a very bad condition for many months. During rainy days, there are frequent and vehicles breaking down often. Hundreds of school vehicles also use this road every day, so the Corporation should take immediate action.”

Residents and shopkeepers in the area demanded to know why sanctioned funds have not been used for timely repairs. “We hear announcements about road improvement every year, but nothing changes on the ground,” fumed Malliga, a resident.

When contacted, GCC’s assistant engineer admitted to DT Next that the Corporation had allocated Rs 1 crore for each zone for road patchwork. “We’ve nearly completed the repairs in Zone 10 (Kodambakkam), but the city has been receiving continuous rainfall.

Once the rains stop, we’ll complete the remaining works on Pachaiyappan Street,” he clarified.