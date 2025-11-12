Chennai: Revive Thangal Lake, Surapet residents urge officials

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Water Resources Department (WRD) have undertaken restoration and rejuvenation of lakes, ponds and canals in recent months. However, residents of Britannia Nagar, Rasi Nagar, Collector Nagar, INTUC Nagar, Senthil Nagar and Sathya Nagar – all in Surapet – alleged that the WRD has not addressed their issues about Thangal Lake for the past four years.

A vital water source for the whole locality, Thangal Lake has been contaminated due to discharge of sewage by private tanker lorries, and is almost fully covered with water hyacinth.

Residents and activists fumed that animal waste from the slaughterhouses were dumped and burned at the entrance of the lake. S Mayil Raj, secretary, Britannia Nagar Resident Welfare Association, stated that the pathetic condition of the lake has prevailed for more than three years. “Late at night, private water tankers discharge sewage water into the lake. This has contaminated the groundwater here. Sometimes the water we get is a pale yellow colour. In Britannia Nagar, many streets are yet to get sewage and drinking water connections.”

Echoing similar concerns was J Prasanth, a climate educator, wetland researcher and environmental activist, who added: “The widespread growing of water hyacinth indicates sewage water contamination. This increases mosquito menace, and also inundates the nearby areas when it rains.”

Another resident of Britannia Nagar, Vairamuthu, said, “Four years back, Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), an NGO that deals with conservation and restoration of waterbodies, started the restoration work. Citing monsoon, the works were only partially completed. Plastic wastes dumped and burned at the entrance of the lake causes discomfort to commuters and pedestrians who use it for their daily commute.”

D Neelakannan, president, TN Alliance of Resident Welfare Associations, opined that the concerned government department has to take up the work for the welfare of the residents. “Based on the 1908 data, the boundaries should be formed and bunds should be strengthened,” he averred.

In September, the association filed a complaint in the CM cell to escalate the issue. In reply, they said, “Our query regarding the strengthening of the bunds, deepening the lake, forming a footpath, and constructing a compound wall would be taken into consideration. After getting government approval, the work will start.”