    20 Nov 2025 9:57 PM IST
    Chennai: Retired judge booked for sexual harassment
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The city police have booked a retired judge who served as a member of the district consumer disputes redressal forum on sexual harassment charges based on a complaint by his former employee.

    The complainant, a resident of Koyambedu, was employed as a domestic help in the house of the retired judge, Subburaj, in TP Chatram for a week, two months ago.

    She then approached the police, alleging that he attempted to misbehave with her. The case was registered after a two-month inquiry based on her complaint. Police said that they have booked a case under the relevant sections and are investigating further.

    city policeDistrict Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissionsexual harassment
