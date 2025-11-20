Chennai: Retired judge booked for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: The city police have booked a retired judge who served as a member of the district consumer disputes redressal forum on sexual harassment charges based on a complaint by his former employee.

The complainant, a resident of Koyambedu, was employed as a domestic help in the house of the retired judge, Subburaj, in TP Chatram for a week, two months ago.

She then approached the police, alleging that he attempted to misbehave with her. The case was registered after a two-month inquiry based on her complaint. Police said that they have booked a case under the relevant sections and are investigating further.