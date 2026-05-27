Chennai: Restrooms remain locked at night at 24-hour Santorium terminus

The Anna Bus Stand, operated by the Tambaram Corporation, is a vital transit hub in Tambaram Sanatorium. The terminus functions round the clock, and buses to destinations including Vellore, Bengaluru, Chittoor, Krishnagiri and Kancheepuram operate from here.

Thousands of passengers use the bus stand daily. Separate restroom facilities for men, women and differently-abled passengers are available at two locations inside the bus terminus. However, passengers claimed that the toilets have been locked every night at around 9 pm for the past few days, leaving passengers unable to use them during emergencies.