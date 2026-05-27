Chennai: Restrooms remain locked at night at 24-hour Santorium terminus

CHENNAI: With restrooms and toilets at the Tambaram Sanatorium terminus being locked after 9 pm every night, passengers are facing major inconvenience.
The Anna Bus Stand, operated by the Tambaram Corporation, is a vital transit hub in Tambaram Sanatorium. The terminus functions round the clock, and buses to destinations including Vellore, Bengaluru, Chittoor, Krishnagiri and Kancheepuram operate from here.
Thousands of passengers use the bus stand daily. Separate restroom facilities for men, women and differently-abled passengers are available at two locations inside the bus terminus. However, passengers claimed that the toilets have been locked every night at around 9 pm for the past few days, leaving passengers unable to use them during emergencies.
Passengers, especially women and people with disabilities, said they were facing major difficulties due to the closure. Some passengers alleged that, with no other option available, people were forced to relieve themselves around the bus stand premises, leading to foul smell and unhygienic conditions.
R Ramanathan, a regular commuter, said when questioned, the cleanliness workers at the terminus informed him that the restrooms would function only till 9 pm and that passengers needing toilet facilities during the night could travel nearly 1.5 kilometres to the West Tambaram Bus Stand to use the toilets there.
Meanwhile, contract workers on night duty at the bus terminus told passengers that the toilets had been locked for the past five days because of an inadequate water supply, claiming the remaining water available was being used for daytime.
However, when contacted, officials of the Tambaram Corporation said they had not received any official complaint or information regarding the toilets being locked at night and assured that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken.