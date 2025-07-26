Chennai: Restoration works of Nehru Nagar canal in Kodungaiyur begins

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intended to retrieve the lands by demolishing the encroachments on Nehru Nagar canal in Kodungaiyur. This is a part of the local body’s flood mitigation efforts to ensure public safety during the upcoming monsoon season.

GCC has been working to improve canals and storm water drainage systems in the city to ensure free flow of rain water to mitigate floods. As a part of the work, it has now started the restoration of the Nehru Nagar canal on GNT Road, Kodungaiyur.

As one of the most encroached waterbodies in the city, leaving the neighbourhood inundated whenever it rains, the Nehru Nagar canal has been an eye-sore and a bane of the residents’ existence for several years. A minor canal, it’s bisected by GNT Road to connect with the Kodungaiyur canal and Captain Cotton canal, and finally merging with the Buckingham canal.

Encroached by residences and micro industries, the construction has been blocking the natural flow of rainwater. So, excess storm water during the monsoon floods the roads, and eventually flows into nearby homes and shops, especially on Nehru Nagar and AP Arasu Street – two of the most-affected areas.

After the repeated request from residents and shop owners, the GCC has made a list of encroachments, and issued notices to more than 60 such owners instructing them to evict. At this juncture, the GCC has now begun to mark the encroachments, including residences, which need to be demolished to ensure the canal is widened to its original size.

An official with GCC said, “A tender has been issued to prepare a report assessing the canal level before they begin the work. Once we receive the report, the eviction process will be initiated.”

C Komala, a septuagenarian, has been living in a house that’s partially encroached upon the canal and is now facing the eviction notice. “I’ve been living here with my family for over 45 years. This house was constructed with our hard-earned money. If it’s demolished, we’ll not have any other place to go,” she lamented.

Another resident S Annapoorani (51), who is also facing the eviction notice, claimed that she holds the patta for the land. “I will not be evicted from this place. The GCC has marked my house without having a discussion with me,” she alleged.

However, RD Shekar, MLA of Perambur constituency, stated that the administration has been focussed on the welfare of the general public, which is why the buildings must be demolished. “If we act upon the requests of the encroachers, a large number of lawful residents will have to face the fallout during the flood,” he pointed out.

Councillor S Jeevan, Ward 35, comprising the Nehru Nagar canal, said that nobody had received the eviction notice. “Far now, 10-13 buildings have been earmarked for demolition. Encroachments cannot be allowed. Widening and restoration of the canal work will be completed before the upcoming monsoon,” he added.