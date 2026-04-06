Chennai's Nuri Aesthetic Clinic is redefining beauty with a holistic touch

CHENNAI: Chennaiites are hustling between a stressful work culture and personal commitments, giving little to no time for self-care. A wellness clinic today is more than just a space for treatments; it is a quiet invitation to pause, recalibrate, and reconnect with oneself.
Nuri Aesthetic Clinic, located on Uthamar Gandhi Road in Nungambakkam, is the latest addition to Chennai’s beauty and wellness landscape. From personalised consultations and mindful therapies to restorative skincare and stress-relief techniques, every element is thoughtfully curated to address the specific needs of the individual.
Nuri, designed as a sensory sanctuary, stands out with its signature facial, which blends Korean ingredients with cutting-edge Swiss technology. Samyuktha Adityan has envisioned Nuri not merely for clinical procedures, but as a hub for holistic wellness where both the body and soul are nurtured.
“Beauty is more than skin-deep; it is a reflection of inner harmony. Nuri is here to guide every individual on that journey,” says Samyuktha.
Following 18 months of meticulous planning, the clinic offers AI-backed, fully customised face and scalp treatments delivered by dermatologists and trained professionals. These include advanced microneedling with exosomes and targeted scalp rejuvenation. Redefining the aesthetic skincare and haircare landscape, the approach extends to the whole body rather than just the immediate concern.
Nuri’s mission is to transform the city’s wellness scene by bringing together traditional and innovative approaches rooted in harmony, health, and intentional living. In a world that often prioritises speed over self-care, the clinic serves as a gentle reminder to slow down and listen to the body, the breath, and the quiet cues often overlooked in a fast-paced life.