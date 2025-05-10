Chennai: Rajasthan man arrested for running fake Korean visa website

CHENNAI: City police's cybercrime wing has arrested a suspect from Rajasthan for allegedly floating a fake Korean visa website to cheat visa applicants.

His accomplice was arrested over a month ago. Deputy Consul General of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Je-Hyoung Lee, filed a complaint with the city police after discovering the fake Korean visa website early this year.

Subsequently, a case was registered on March 12, 2025, and a special team led by Inspector Abraham Cruz Durairaj conducted a raid in Mumbai based on the information gathered from domain service providers and arrested Mohammed Parvez (29), who allegedly created the fake Korean visa website. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, a month ago.

Further investigation revealed the role of another accused, Mahaveer Khathat (34), of Ajmer, Rajasthan, who, police said is the main person behind the websites providing fake visas for multiple countries. He was secured in Jaipur by the special team led by Inspector Abraham Cruz.

After producing him before a magistrate there, a transit warrant was obtained and he was brought to the city. He was produced before the Metropolitan magistrate court, Saidapet, and was remanded in judicial custody.