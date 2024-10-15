Chennai rains: Will school, college holiday be extended? CM to announce by evening, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Worried about the impending extremely heavy rainfall and their safety of their children, thousands of parents in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, and other parts of Tamil Nadu, have only one question to ask: will the government declare holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday and Thursday?

When media persons asked Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin if the educational institutions would function on Wednesday, the day on which the city and surrounding districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin would take a decision by evening. It would be announced before evening, he said.

“Before evening, the Chief Minister will take a decision on declaring holiday for education institutions on Wednesday and Thursday. The Chief secretary has already advised IT firms to allow their employees to work from home till October 18,” Udhayanidhi said on Monday.