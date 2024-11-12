Chennai rains: Heavy downpour disrupts flight services, more delays likely

CHENNAI: The heavy and continuous rainfall in Chennai and its suburban areas hit the operation of flights at the Chennai airport on November 12. With the weather department warning heavy rainfall, the disruptions are likely to continue.

Air India flights from Chennai to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed by 30 to 45 minutes, while the IndiGo flight to Hyderabad was delayed by 30 minutes due to poor weather conditions, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The rain, which began around midnight, has been moderate to heavy in many parts of the city. Roads in several areas have been inundated with rainwater, causing traffic congestion. Due to the heavy downpour, Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade declared holiday for schools in the district.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, warning of more rain in the coming hours.

The rain is likely to continue due to the low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal that has moved closer to north Tamil Nadu coast in the last few hours.