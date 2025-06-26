Chennai pvt hospital relieves woman with 2 tumorous wombs of pain

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman diagnosed with a rare condition of having two wombs — each containing large tumours and two sizeable ovarian cysts — was relieved of her severe abdominal pain through a minimally invasive hysterectomy by a private hospital here.

The procedure — Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy (TLH) with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, involving the removal of both uterus, both fallopian tubes, and both ovaries — was conducted at SRM Global Hospitals.

According to a hospital release, the patient underwent four other procedures during a single session lasting three hours. This included a keyhole surgery to remove a septum (a dividing wall) inside the vagina, another keyhole procedure to remove endometriosis from the surface of the bowel without cutting into it, and an appendicectomy to remove the appendix affected by endometriosis and vaginal morcellation.

Despite undergoing as many as five procedures, the patient was discharged within 48 hours. The surgical team was headed by Dr Prithvi and Dr Subhashree, gynaecologists.

The patient has a history of primary infertility and multiple failed IVF attempts.

On the complexities involved, Dr Prithiv Raj, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said, "The patient had uterine didelphys with two large wombs, each 16 cm, and extensive adenomyomas and endometriotic cysts causing severe pain and heavy bleeding".