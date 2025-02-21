Chennai: Pvt hospital moved unconscious patient to govt facility, claim angry kin

CHENNAI: A private hospital in Chennai’s Mogappair allegedly did not allow the relatives of a patient to see her after her surgery and moved her to a government hospital in an unconscious state.

According to Thanthi TV reports, Nagarajan from Panruti had admitted his wife, Jayapushpa, to the private hospital for surgery. Although the surgery was completed 10 days ago, the hospital management reportedly did not allow the patient’s relatives to meet her.

The kin also alleged that the hospital management claimed that Jayapushpa was suffering from neurological problems and was unconscious. They then moved her to a government hospital for further treatment, the kin alleged.

Wondering why the hospital shifted her to a government facility after they spent lakhs on Jayapushpa’s treatment, the family members have now filed a complaint against the hospital management.