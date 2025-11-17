Chennai: Public property damaged in Sivananda Salai

CHENNAI: Large crowds at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) protest on Sivananda Salai on Sunday created not only logistical challenges for organisers but also damage to public property, as cadres broke iron railings and destroyed plants along the centre median.

Thousands of TVK supporters gathered on the stretch to protest against the SIR exercise. In the melee, several cadres climbed over and broke the iron railings along the median.

Saplings planted as part of the beautification effort were also uprooted or trampled. Party organisers admit that controlling the crowd becomes extremely difficult, especially during events where party president Vijay is present.

However, they say even meetings held without him have witnessed uncontrollable behaviour from cadres.