Chennai: Private university students thrash professor for sexually harassing his colleague

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at a private university near Kelambakkam off Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) on Wednesday after students ganged up and assaulted a professor for the alleged sexual harassment of a female lecturer.

Kelambakkam Police eventually secured the suspect, identified as Sanju Raj. Police sources said that the complainant informed the University management who then alerted the Kelambakkam Police.

However, as news about the complaint spread, students gathered and started assaulting Sanju Raj. Some of the staff joined the mob too.

The incident was recorded on mobile phones and video clips went viral on social media.

Several professors who witnessed the attack intervened, rescuing Sanju Raj and handing him over to the police. The professor, who sustained injuries in the attack was given medical treatment before he was detained for interrogation.