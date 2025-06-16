Chennai: Private mini bus services to ply on 11 routes in first phase

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday flagged off 11 private mini-bus services at the Transport Commissioner Office, Guindy, as part of the State government’s revamped scheme to strengthen last-mile connectivity in urban and peri-urban areas.

The services were inaugurated shortly after Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the comprehensive mini-bus scheme in Thanjavur.

Though 72 routes have been sanctioned for Chennai under the new scheme, operations have commenced on only 11 routes in the first phase – Chettiyar Agaram to Alwarthirunagar Market, Kovilambakkam to Kamakshi Hospital, Sholinganallur to Thoraipakkam, Lamech Matriculation School in Valasaravakkam to Meenakshi General Hospital in Maduravoyal, and Alwarthirunagar (Aavin Booth) to Porur Toll Plaza.

The mini-bus initiative was first introduced in 1997 by the then CM Karunanidhi to connect remote hamlets to nearby towns. Considering the rapid urbanisation in the state, CM Stalin has further expanded the scope of the scheme by allowing mini-buses to operate on routes up to 25 km. Of this, 35% may traverse roads that are already served, while 65% must be on unserved routes.

As part of the new comprehensive mini bus scheme, 2,857 routes have been identified across Tamil Nadu. Of these, 2,010 are newly proposed routes and 847 are classified as migration routes. Public applications were invited for all the routes and permissions were issued following due scrutiny.

These buses will be allowed to operate within the Corporation limits except the core city; 72 routes have been approved. “More mini buses will be introduced in the selected city routes in the coming days as and when the applicants produce the mini buses with all the required documents to get permit,” a senior Transport department official said.

Officials said the new services would play a vital role in improving mobility in underserved areas and offer affordable and reliable connectivity to neighbourhoods that have long remained outside the formal public transport network. “This initiative will ensure that no part of TN is left behind in terms of public transport access. It will significantly benefit residents across the State and particularly those in the outer areas of Chennai,” a senior official from the Transport Department said.

Mayor R Priya and District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade were present at the event.

New routes

1) Nolambur Bus Stand to Paruthipattu Checkpost

2) Kovilambakkam to Kamakshi Hospital

3) Ramapuram DLF to Porur Tollgate

4) Chettiar Agaram Main Road to Alwar Thirunagar Aavin Point

5) Kaiveli Bridge to Madipakkam Koot Road

6) Eechangadu to Madipakkam Bus Stop

7) Adambakkam Railway Station to Eechangadu (Junction)

8)Lamech School at Valasaravakkam to Meenakshi Government Hospital at Maduravoyal

9) OMR Service Road, Karapakkam to Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Road

10) Sholinganallur to Thoraipakkam

11) Ambattur Dunlop Bus Stand to Pammathukulam (via SVT Nagar Park)