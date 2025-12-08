Chennai: Potholes on Anna Salai near Nandanam disrupt traffic

CHENNAI: A stretch of Anna Salai near Nandanam has deteriorated severely following the recent heavy rains, leaving motorists struggling to navigate deep potholes and uneven road surfaces.

The downpour over the past week has damaged several major roads in the city, but the stretch from Nandanam to Saidapet of Anna Salai is among the worst affected.

The arterial road, already narrowed due to the ongoing elevated road construction between Teynampet and Saidapet, has further weakened as stagnating rainwater loosened the surface, creating multiple potholes. Commuters said the stretch had become a major traffic bottleneck during peak hours, with vehicles forced to slow down to avoid the damaged patches. Two-wheeler riders face heightened risk, as the potholes are difficult to spot at night and early morning when it’s foggy.

Auto driver Rajan said, “Travel time has doubled over the past few months. Earlier, this was a smooth stretch. Now, every few metres there is a pothole. It is unsafe, especially for bikes.”

Murugesan, a regular commuter, said he had been reaching office late every day due to bad roads. “This stretch has already been narrowed for flyover construction. With the potholes adding to the chaos, it has become impossible to ride. Authorities must repair this stretch immediately,” he rued.

Motorists hope for swift action to restore safe travel and prevent further deterioration during the ongoing rainy season. Attempts to contact officials of the city roads wing of the State Highway department for comment proved futile.