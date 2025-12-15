Chennai: Poor upkeep of central park at Tod Hunter Nagar irks residents

CHENNAI: Residents of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Public Works Department quarters in Tod Hunter Nagar, Saidapet, have raised concerns over the poor maintenance of the park located at the centre of their residential complex.

The park is used daily by senior citizens, children and residents for recreation, but they say it’s strewn with broken liquor bottles, damaged play equipment, and overgrown weeds and trees.

Residents lamented that although the park was thoroughly cleaned twice a year, it has become a hangout spot for miscreants at night. “With the closure of the Saidapet B Ground, footfall in the park has increased, but the condition of the space has deteriorated further. Large bricks, stones and broken glass hidden among the weeds pose a danger, especially to children,” pointed out K Nithish, a resident.

He said that he plays cricket with his friends there every weekend. “The uncleared weeds and unpruned trees obstruct our play, and broken liquor bottles injure us. Litter is piled up and burnt in every corner,” he said.

Concurring with him was another resident of the quarters, who added: “I don’t allow my children to play there due to broken play equipment and overgrown tree branches.”

M Manoranjithan, a senior citizen from the quarters, said he had stopped using the park after seeing its condition. “In my hometown, I walk and exercise regularly. A week ago, I tried using the park here, but after seeing its state, I decided not to return. Deploying a worker for daily maintenance would help,” he said.

A PWD official said the department would replace broken play equipment after it had received a written request from residents. “Meanwhile, sweepers will be instructed to clean the park every day,” he added.