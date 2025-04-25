Chennai Police’s Kaval Karangal reunites four people with their kin

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police’s compassionate initiative, Kaval Karangal, has demonstrated its impact by reuniting four missing homeless persons with their families last week, bringing the successful reunifications tally to 85 this year alone.

A standout case occurred on April 14, 2025, when 29-year-old Ilakiya, reportedly battling health issues, was found wandering on Hall’s Road under the jurisdiction of Kilpauk Police Station. The Kaval Karangal team swiftly rescued her and, through meticulous inquiry, traced her family to Sellur, Madurai. After verification, she was safely reunited with her husband, Anbu. Similar efforts led to the reunification of seven-year-old Priya, 43-year-old Rajalani, and 54-year-old Sonasrinivasan with their families.

The modernised police control room ensures swift coordination across specialized helplines, including those for women (1091), children (1098), senior citizens (1253), elderly above 75 (Bandham scheme: 94999 57575), SMS-based complaints (95000 99100), and the dedicated Kaval Karangal helpline (94447 17100) for rescuing homeless and abandoned persons.

Between April 13 and 23, the helpline facilitated the rescue and sheltering of 18 destitute individuals. Among the 18, four were reunited with their families, three were admitted to psychiatric care, and five persons with illnesses were hospitalised via 108 ambulance services. Under the initiative, 48 unclaimed deceased persons were given dignified last rites with NGO support. Since its launch in 2021, Kaval Karangal has rescued 8,207 individuals rescued, 5,575 were provided shelter, 1,298 were reunited with families, 972 mentally-ill persons were receiving psychiatric treatment, 463 were medically treated and reunited, and

362 were hospitalized for urgent care. Operating 24/7, the initiative partners with NGOs, government hospitals, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and shelter homes to offer immediate aid, medical care, and long-term rehabilitation. The program also ensures respectful handling of unclaimed deceased individuals.

The GCP urges citizens to report homeless or abandoned persons in distress via the Kaval Karangal helpline at 94447 17100, reinforcing the community’s role in safeguarding lives.