Chennai police's anti-narcotics team nabs IT, call centre staff for meth peddling

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police arrested seven youngsters, including IT employees and BPO staff, for alleged possession and peddling of methamphetamine.

The ANIU team received a tipoff about the movement of synthetic drugs near the Madhavaram truck terminal, after which the personnel, along with the Madhavaram police, rounded up a group of youth on suspicion.

On checking them, the officials found them to be possessing methamphetamine and arrested them. The arrested persons were identified as G Ajay (26) of Avadi, S Rahul (26) and S Muthurajan (29) of Pallikaranai, U Nistol (27) of Padi, N Shamim Firdaus (31) of Mannadi, and M Purushothaman (23) of Pallavaram, and K Satish Kumar (32) of Velachery.

Of them, Ajay works in a car showroom, Satish Kumar and Muthurajan work in an IT firm, and the others work in a call centre, police said.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The city police's recently formed Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit has been untangling the synthetic drug peddling network in the city and has been busting several peddling networks.

Most recently, three post-graduate medical students of Madras Medical College were arrested on Monday after the police seized ganja and painkiller tablets from their hostel room.

Last week, the ANIU team arrested more than 20 persons in three days for methamphetamine possession in different parts of the city.