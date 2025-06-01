Chennai police warn of strict action against flashing laser beam at aircraft

CHENNAI: Taking a serious note of the incident were a flight from Dubai was struck by a laser light while landing at Chennai International Airport a week ago, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) issued a stern warning asking all to refrain from such activities and also said it would initiate legal action against the perpetrators.

The incident happened on May 26 when an Emirates flight from Dubai with 326 passengers on board was preparing to land at the Chennai airport. Following this, the airport officials alerted the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the local police.

In its advisory, GCP said that flashing of laser beam lights, releasing of hot air balloons, tethered balloons and light-emitting objects around the airspace near Chennai airport pose a threat to the safe operations of flight and the safety of the passengers.

"This dangerous activity not only violates existing regulations, but poses a serious threat as the laser beam lights can cause temporary visual impairment when hit directly into the eyes and also distract the pilots while landing aircraft. Further, bright laser lights can cause eye injury to public as well," the advisory stated, and pointed out that airport operations could be disrupted or suspended for a considerable time if the source of the illumination could not readily be identified and eliminated.

Any such use of laser beam lights or other lights is prohibited under section 223 (a) of BNS, 2023, for violation of bans on laser lights and drones near airports. Similarly, Rules 65 and 66 of Aircrafts Rules, 1937, regulate laser lights and other aerial activities near the airport. Likewise, shining of laser beam at an aircraft is a serious offence that falls under Sec 125 of BNS which defines it as an “act endangering life or personal safety of others", it added.