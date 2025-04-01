Chennai: Police, volunteers offer auto to PwD woman to turn away from illicit liquor trade

CHENNAI: In an uplifting rehabilitation initiative, the Manimangalam police under Tambaram city police jurisdiction and local volunteers have joined hands to help a differently-abled woman transition away from selling illicit liquor by providing her family with a new auto-rickshaw to secure a sustainable livelihood.

Mary (41), a resident of Madambakkam Anna Nagar near Manimangalam, has faced severe physical challenges since birth as her legs and an arm were non-functional. Her husband, Suresh, worked as a daily wage labourer in another town, and the couple struggled to support their eight-year-old son.

Faced with financial distress, Mary resorted to purchasing liquor bottles from the black market and selling them secretly from home. Over time, the Manimangalam police arrested her six times under prohibition laws, with the latest release occurring just weeks ago.

During her recent interrogation, police officials warned Mary that further offences could lead to year-long detention under the Goondas Act, which would devastate her family.

Mary, however, explained her predicament: "We have no stable income. If my husband gets a steady job, I'll stop selling liquor." She revealed that Suresh knew how to drive an auto-rickshaw but lacked the means to own one.

Taking a compassionate approach, the police and volunteers pooled Rs 50,000 as a down payment to purchase a new auto-rickshaw, handing it over to the couple on Sunday.

Mary tearfully thanked the team, pledging to abandon her illegal trade. Authorities emphasized that Suresh must use the vehicle to earn a lawful income, support his family, and repay the remaining auto loan installments promptly.

"This isn't just about enforcement; it's about enabling change," a police officer stated. "We hope this support helps them rebuild their lives with dignity."

The initiative has drawn widespread praise, with locals hailing it as a model of empathy-driven policing. For Mary's family, the auto-rickshaw symbolizes a fresh start—one driven by hope instead of hardship.