Chennai police traces gang posing as anti-narco cops, 2 held

CHENNAI: The CMBT police arrested a 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old minor girl linked to the abduction and violent assault of two individuals near the Koyambedu Bus Terminus earlier this week. The car allegedly used in the crime has also been seized.

The victims, Dinesh (22) of Kodambakkam and his friend, Velu (20), were delivery executives. Dinesh had acquainted himself with a girl, who had invited them to her home to smoke ganja. When the three were smoking ganja, the girl made a phone call after which four of them barged into the house, claiming to be Anti-Narcotics Intelligence (ANIU) cops and searched the men. They then forced Dinesh and Vela into a car and drove to a secluded stretch in Koyambedu, where they assaulted the duo and took the cash and mobile phones from them.

An autorickshaw driver who noticed the commotion alerted the police patrol, who rushed to the scene. On noticing the patrol vehicle, the gang members, including the woman, fled the scene. Velu and Dinesh were rescued and admitted to KMC Hospital for treatment.

Following an intensive investigation led by the CMBT Inspector, police identified and arrested Venkatabalasubramani (35) of Ram Nagar, Ambattur. The 17-year-old girl was sent to a government juvenile home. The car used in the kidnapping was confiscated. The accused was produced before a court on May 7 and remanded in judicial custody, said an official.

Authorities revealed that Venkatabalasubramani had criminal history, including a ganja-related pending charge. The motive behind the abduction and assault is under further investigation.