Chennai police to deploy cutting-edge tech to step up security for CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a move to bolster security with the help of state-of-the-art technology, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have initiated a project to design and deploy a comprehensive, AI-powered surveillance system around the official residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The project aims to ensure enhanced security and real-time situational awareness by integrating advanced technologies, including high-resolution CCTV cameras and artificial intelligence (AI), for threat detection. This initiative plans the deployment of video analytics software for real-time detection of suspicious behaviour or unauthorised access, motion detection, facial recognition, and intrusion detection.

According to official documents, the new security solution will continuously monitor the premises and is designed to detect and alert on potential security threats or suspicious activities as they happen.

Once implemented, the new security detail will cover 29 roads and junctions near Chief Minister Stalin’s official residence, including Nandanam signal, GK Moopanar bridge, Cenotaph Road, KB Dasan Road, TTK Road, Anna Salai, Anna Roundtana, Anna Arivalayam, etc. It will have 20 Automated Number Plate Reading cameras (ANPR), 20 face recognition cameras, 50 five MP bullet cameras, and 10 pan, tilt, and zoom cameras.

A key feature is its seamless integration with the central Greater Chennai Command and Control Centre (GCCCC), allowing for coordinated, real-time responses during emergencies.

"The objective is to create a robust, scalable, and resilient system that maintains uninterrupted operation under all conditions," sources said. The system will also serve as a data repository for incident analysis, aiding law enforcement in strategic decision-making.

This project builds upon the GCP's existing technological infrastructure, which already includes a city-wide network of CCTV surveillance, AI-powered facial recognition systems, and ANPR cameras. The force has also been using public-facing digital tools like the "Kaavalan" emergency mobile app and GPS-enabled patrol vehicles to improve accountability and response times.

Senior officers said that the integration of data analytics and predictive policing tools has improved crime-fighting in Chennai. The city police aim to leverage this expertise and also cutting-edge technology for the Chief Minister's security detail. This will also enhance public safety and strengthen law enforcement capabilities, officers said.