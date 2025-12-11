Chennai: Police shoot murder suspect in leg suspect after he hurls petrol bomb

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday shot a murder suspect in the leg near Ennore after he allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a sub-inspector who tried to apprehend him in connection with the murder of a rowdy on Wednesday night.

The suspect, identified as Vicky of Puducherry, was wanted in the murder of Sathya, who was killed by a gang on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said that a special team led by Thiruvottiyur Sub-Inspector Naveen traced Vicky to his hideout based on a tip off and when the team neared him, Vicky hurled a petrol bomb and attempted to flee.

Police said that SI Naveen opened fire in an act of self-defence. Vicky who suffered a bullet injury on his leg was taken to Government Stanley Hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

On Wednesday, 23 year old rowdy, Sathya was hacked to death by a gang on Ennore Expressway near Kaladipet in Thiruvottiyur.

Police sources said that the armed gang which came in two motorbikes rounded up Sathya. When he tried to flee, the gang cornered him near Tiruchinankuppam and attacked him with a knife. The assailants then inflicted a series of cuts on his head, back, and face before fleeing the scene on their motorbikes. Sathya died on the spot, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was to exact revenge for the murder of one, Vijay in Ennore in 2023, in which Sathya was the main accused.