Chennai police reunite missing woman with family through Kaaval Karangal

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP), through their Kaaval Karangal initiative, reunited a mentally-ill woman who went missing from a healthcare home in Bengaluru early this year. She was undergoing treatment there for the last 16 years, police said.

On April 30, police rescued her near Marina beach. Since she appeared disoriented and had injuries, she was given medical treatment. After much effort, they got in touch with her daughter and reunited the rescued woman with her family.

Kaaval Karangal, an initiative started by the GCP in April 2021, more than 8,200 people have been rescued over the last four years. Of which, 5,575 were provided shelter and 1,304 were reunited with their families. “As many as 976 with psychiatric needs were admitted to hospitals, of which, 463 were treated and reunited with their families. Around 5,100 unidentified bodies have been given an honourable burial,” an official release stated.

The initiative, operating under the guidance of Commissioner A Arun and supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijayendra Bidari, continues to focus on the rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of homeless and vulnerable individuals, the release added.